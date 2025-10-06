General Practice hospital aims to serve humanity

Dr. Ali Raza Nasir, founder of General Practice Hospital, shared his inspiring journey and mission in an exclusive interview with Centreline magazine and daily Islamabad POST

Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Driven by a vision to make quality healthcare accessible and compassionate, Dr. Ali Raza Nasir, founder of General Practice Hospital, shared his inspiring journey and mission in an exclusive interview with Centreline magazine and daily Islamabad POST.

Dr. Raza, who began his medical career at Shifa International Hospital before moving into private practice in 2017, said medicine has always been a calling rather than a career for him. “I have never been one to chase numbers. I focus on the quality of care I provide,” he remarked, emphasizing empathy and patient-centered care as the foundation of his practice.

Explaining the concept behind General Practice Hospital, Dr. Raza said the idea stemmed from his belief in holistic healthcare—providing comprehensive services under one roof. “Health is not fragmented. It requires continuity, compassion, and accessibility,” he noted, adding that the name General Practice reflects inclusivity for patients of all ages and backgrounds.

The hospital’s core mission, according to Dr. Raza, is to make healthcare accessible, reliable, and affordable for everyone. “Healthcare is a basic right, not a privilege,” he stressed. The institution’s philosophy revolves around ensuring dignity for patients, minimizing their struggles, and providing trustworthy, affordable medical services.

Dr. Raza envisions the hospital as a pillar of trust and education in the community. Beyond treatment, the hospital actively promotes preventive healthcare, awareness, and early screening. “We want to be known as the place where care comes first,” he said.

Describing what sets General Practice apart, Dr. Raza highlighted its blend of hospitality and healthcare, ensuring patients feel respected and cared for. The hospital’s systems—from OPD to ICU—are designed with patient comfort and ethical transparency in mind. “It’s not just a business; it’s a mission to improve healthcare delivery in Islamabad and beyond,” he emphasized.

Offering advice to young doctors, Dr. Raza said the foundation of a successful facility lies in purpose, teamwork, and uncompromising quality. “Profit follows service, not the other way around,” he stated.

Looking ahead, Dr. Raza sees General Practice Hospital expanding into a network of secondary-care and specialized centers across Pakistan within the next decade. Plans include integrating telemedicine, AI-assisted diagnostics, and public health outreach programs to extend their impact.

“In one sentence,” he concluded, “General Practice is the hospital where patients feel genuinely cared for—modern, affordable, and compassionate healthcare under one roof.”