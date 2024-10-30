General Mirza meets President Ilham Aliyev, highlights Pakistan-Azerbaijan military cooperation

RAWALPINDI, OCT 30 /DNA/ – General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman JCSC on an official visit to Republic of Azerbaijan called on President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Minister of Defence Colonel General Hasanov Zakir Asgar, Foreign Minister Mr Jeyhun Aziz Oghlu Bayramov, 1st Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of General Staff Colonel General Karim Tofig Oghlu Valiyev and Minister of Defence Industry Mr Vugar Mustafayev.

During the interaction, both sides appreciated deep and historic relations between the two countries and discussed matters of mutual interest including evolving security dynamics of the region and enhancement of existing defence ties in multiple domains. Chairman JCSC highlighted the importance of enhanced military cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, and reaffirmed collective commitment towards peace and stability.

Azerbaijani leadership appreciated the professionalism and sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged the commonality of views to expand existing cooperation by exploring multiple avenues to forge deeper ties with Pakistan.