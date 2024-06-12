Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza awarded ‘Legion of Merit’ in Turkiye for meritorious service

RAWALPINDI, JUN 12 /DNA/ – General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, who is on an official visit to Turkiye, called on General (R) Yasar GULER, Minister of Defence, General Metin Gurak, Commander Turkish General Staff, General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Commander Turkish Land Forces, Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu, Commander Turkish Naval Forces, General Ziya Cemal Kadioglu, Commander of Turkish Air Force and Haluk Görgün, President SSB, a government agency dealing with defence production.

During the meetings, both sides deliberated upon various areas of mutual interest, bilateral defense cooperation including security, counter-terrorism, and the prevailing regional environment. The military leadership shared commitments to enhance defense engagements between both countries and reaffirmed their resolve to further fortify the fraternal relationship.

In recognition of meritorious services and contributions, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was also awarded the ‘Legion of Merit’.