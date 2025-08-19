Gen. Sahir Shamshad meets Uzbek President to boost cooperation

Tashkent, AUG 19 /DNA/ – President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a delegation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan led by General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

The distinguished guest conveyed the sincere greetings and best wishes of Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif to the Head of our State.

The parties discussed further development of Uzbekistan–Pakistan multifaceted cooperation and strategic partnership in the context of implementing the agreements reached during the visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Uzbekistan in February of this year.

It was noted with satisfaction that mutual contacts and exchanges at various levels have intensified. Since the beginning of the year, trade turnover has increased by 23 percent, and cargo transportation by 50 percent. Trade houses have been opened in Karachi and Lahore. The frequency of direct flights has also grown.

Issues of practical cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres, as well as in combating modern challenges and security threats, were reviewed.

Special attention was paid to the prompt practical implementation of the provisions of the trilateral agreement on the construction of the Trans-Afghan railway.