Gen Mirza, Hungarian State Secretary exchange views on defense partnership

RAWALPINDI, 7 Feb /DNA/ – Tamás Vargha, State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Defence, Hungary, called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed evolving regional dynamics and emphasized the importance of exploring new opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration in defense and security domains between both countries.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.