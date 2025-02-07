Gen Mirza, Hungarian State Secretary exchange views on defense partnership
RAWALPINDI, 7 Feb /DNA/ – Tamás Vargha, State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Defence, Hungary, called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.
During the meeting, both leaders discussed evolving regional dynamics and emphasized the importance of exploring new opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration in defense and security domains between both countries.
The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.
Related News
Gilani calls youth to take lead of Green Pakistan through innovation, research, action
ISLAMABAD, FEB 07 (APP): Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Friday urged the youthRead More
ISSI hosts seminar on Kashmir Solidarity Day, launches research hub
ISLAMABAD, FEB 7 /DNA/ – The India Study Centre (ISC) at the Institute of StrategicRead More
Comments are Closed