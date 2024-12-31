Gen Mirza commends Pakistan Navy’s regional security role
ISLAMABAD, 31 Dec /DNA/ – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and met Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf. Matters of mutual interest, contemporary geo-political situation and emerging maritime security challenges were discussed during the meeting. General Sahir Shamshad Mirza appreciated the role of Pakistan Navy in ensuring maritime security in the region.
« CDA Chairman orders quick NOC issuance for gas pipeline replacement (Previous News)
Related News
UAE Ambassador extends new year greetings
ISLAMABAD, DEC 31 /DNA/ – Ambassador of UAE Hamad Obaid Alzaabi has extended new yearRead More
FM Dar chairs key meeting of Pakistan’s diplomatic envoys
ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar today chaired aRead More
Comments are Closed