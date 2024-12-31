Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Gen Mirza commends Pakistan Navy’s regional security role

| December 31, 2024
Gen Mirza commends Pakistan Navy's regional security role

ISLAMABAD, 31 Dec /DNA/ – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and met Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf. Matters of mutual interest, contemporary geo-political situation and emerging maritime security challenges were discussed during the meeting. General Sahir Shamshad Mirza appreciated the role of Pakistan Navy in ensuring maritime security in the region.

