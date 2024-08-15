‘Gen Faiz Hameed was our asset, has been wasted,’ says Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, AUG 15: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan has voiced strong opinions on recent political developments and internal party matters.

In an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail on Thursday, the former prime minister criticized the handling of former spy chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, saying: “General Faiz Hameed was our asset, who has been wasted.”

He further remarked that the Pakistan Army’s investigation with Faiz Hameed was his internal matter, and he had nothing to do with it. “Holding Gen Faiz Hameed accountable is a good thing, but then everyone should be held accountable,” he added.

The PTI founder alleged that the former ISI chief was removed from office at the behest of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and incumbent premier Shehbaz Sharif. He added that there were serious debates over the removal of Faiz Hameed at that time.

“I have no relation with Faiz Hameed,” Imran Khan asserted.

The former prime minister also raised concerns about potential violations of the Constitution. He remarked that by not following the Supreme Court decision on reserved seats, the government was violating the Constitution for the third time. “I am already preparing the party for any scenario in the wake of not allocating the reserved seats to the PTI and violating the Constitution,” he added.

Meanwhile, a former deputy superintendent and a jail assistant from Adiala Jail have been detained on charges of facilitating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan during his imprisonment.

The authorities have also launched an investigation into the involvement of several other jail employees, deepening the inquiry into the alleged misuse of power within the prison.

Sources reveal that former deputy superintendent Zafar and jail assistant Nazim are among those apprehended for providing unauthorized privileges to the former prime minister during his incarceration. The detained former deputy superintendent reportedly resides near Adiala Jail.

Meanwhile, investigation is going on with six employees on the information provided by another former deputy superintendent, Muhammad Akram, who had served in Adiala Jail for 15 years at various intervals and was removed from his post in June. These six employees were said to be closely associated with Akram.