GDA starts construction of Gwadar Wastewater Treatment Plant 

ISLAMABAD, MAR 30 /DNA/ – The Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) started constructing a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant near the central part of the city, Gwadar Pro reported.

The project was undertaken amid a steady increase in business activities and local population growth under the Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan 2025.

With the capacity to treat 400,000 gallons of sewage and contaminated water, the wastewater treatment plant is a major environmental and infrastructure project.

It will make wastewater reusable for agricultural purposes, gardening, parks, grounds, and other green spaces in the city.

A GDA official told Gwadar Pro that the wastewater treatment plant will collect and treat wastewater from various sources before discharging it into water bodies.

The facility plays a crucial role in removing pollutants and contaminants to protect the environment.

According to a senior hydrologist Abdul Ghani, without adequate treatment, waste or sewage can leach into the environment and contaminate ecosystems.

“Wastewater treatment is an intricate and vital process consisting of multiple stages, each performing specific functions to ensure the effective removal of contaminants.

From the initial screening of large solids to advanced processes that remove microscopic pollutants, each stage is a critical component in protecting human health and preserving the environment,” he explained.

On March 27, the Director General of the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), Saifullah Khetran, visited the wastewater treatment plant under construction and conducted a detailed review of the ongoing work. On this occasion, Chief Engineer Haji Syed Muhammad and Project Director Mirjan Baloch provided him with a comprehensive briefing on the progress and technical aspects of the project.

Earlier, another plant with a capacity of 400,000 gallons had already been installed near Senator Ishaq Cricket Ground. This facility collects wastewater from different areas of the city through a sewer line and treats it using modern systems.

During his visit, Khetran also reviewed the pace of construction work and directed the relevant authorities to accelerate the project’s completion ahead of the stipulated timeline.

Last year, the sewage treatment plant at Gwadar Port Complex was inaugurated by Shams Ul Haq Kalmati, then President of the Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), and Pasand Khan Bulidi, Chairman of the Gwadar Port Authority.

Meanwhile, Balochistan environmentalist Muhammad Rahim Baloch, in an interview with Gwadar Pro, emphasized that reclaiming water for reuse instead of relying on freshwater supplies is a key water-saving measure.

“When treated water is discharged back into natural water sources, it benefits ecosystems by improving streamflow, nourishing plant life, and recharging aquifers as part of the natural water cycle.

Wastewater reuse is a long-established practice, particularly for irrigation in arid countries. Incorporating wastewater reuse into sustainable water management allows it to serve as an alternative water source for human activities, reducing water scarcity and alleviating pressure on groundwater and other natural water bodies.

Another potential benefit is the nutrient content in wastewater, which may reduce the need for additional fertilizers,” he added.