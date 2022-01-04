GCC Secy General to visit Pakistan on Jan 5

ISLAMABAD, JAN 4: The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), His Excellency Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf, will visit Pakistan on 5 January 2022.



The Secretary General is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, extended during the Secretary General’s visit to Pakistan, to attend the 17thExtraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan on 19 December 2021.



During the visit, the Secretary General will hold delegation-level talks with the Foreign Minister. He will also meet the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, and Prime Minister’s Advisor for Commerce and Investment.



The visit offers the two sides an opportunity to review mutual cooperation and take steps to foster enhanced collaboration in diverse fields, with a renewed focus on trade and economic relations between Pakistan and the GCC Member States.

Pakistan and the GCC enjoy long-standing cordial relations. Pakistan’s relations with the Member States of the GCC are rooted firmly in shared faith, values and culture. The visit of the Secretary General is expected to further broaden and diversify avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and the GCC.