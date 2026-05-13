GCC Interior Ministers Hold Emergency Meeting in Riyadh

RIYADH, MAY 13: Interior ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states held an emergency ministerial meeting Wednesday in Riyadh, chaired by the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz headed the Saudi delegation at the meeting, SPA reported.

He welcomed the ministers and conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The meeting reviewed several security topics, including rapid developments and changes in the region, as well as ways to enhance joint security coordination and cooperation among member states in support of the security and stability of GCC countries.

The meeting was attended by GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi and several senior officials from the interior ministries of GCC member states.