GB Chief Minister highlights peace, investment potential to UBG

ISLAMABAD, JUN 16 /DNA/ – Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Haji Gulbar Khan, has stated that Gilgit-Baltistan is an ideal region for investment compared to other areas of the country. It is the most peaceful region in Pakistan.

There are vast opportunities for investment in key sectors such as power, minerals, agriculture, and tourism. He made these remarks during a meeting yesterday with a delegation of the United Business Group (UBG) led by S.M. Tanveer.

He said the government is providing every possible support to investors and has undertaken special reforms to promote investment. A Board of Investment has been established, and the Public-Private Partnership law has been passed.He added that work is progressing rapidly on the establishment of industrial and economic zones. A one-window facility for investors will be introduced soon.

Major infrastructure projects are under construction to improve transportation, including the Gilgit-Chitral Expressway, Skardu-Astore Road, and Darail-Tangir Expressway. To permanently resolve the power crisis in the province, short-term and long-term policies are being implemented. He said that efforts are being made to complete the Prime Minister’s announced 100-megawatt solar power project in a short period. In addition, several other mega power projects are also under construction.

The construction of an international airport in Skardu has led to a significant increase in both domestic and international tourism to Baltistan. The government is also striving to construct an international airport in Gilgit and is inviting major investors in this regard. On this occasion, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan for Information Technology Muhammad Ali Quaid, Chairman Board of Investment Fatehullah Khan, Provincial Secretary Tourism, Provincial Secretary Agriculture and Additional Secretary Minerals gave a briefing on investment opportunities in Gilgit-Baltistan. Speaking on the occasion, UB Chief Minister SM Tanveer said that the vision of the Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan regarding investment is commendable.

The future of Gilgit-Baltistan looks bright. He said that due to the steps taken by the provincial government to attract investors, big investors will turn to Gilgit-Baltistan in the future. UBG will play its role in the construction of an international airport in Gilgit. Land reforms by the provincial government are a very important initiative that will remove obstacles to investment. Speaking on the occasion, Secretary General UBG Zafar Bakhtawari said that the expansion and modernization of Gilgit Airport has been declared essential for the development and promotion of investment in Gilgit-Baltistan.He stated that due to the limited number of flights and frequent cancellations at Gilgit Airport, investors are hesitant to invest in the region.

If Gilgit Airport is upgraded to accommodate larger aircraft, similar to Skardu, it would not only boost tourism but also strengthen the local economy. Zafar Bakhtawari cited the example of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce, which successfully established its own airport and airline through a public-private partnership. He said this model could also be replicated in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He urged both the government and the private sector to work together to improve Gilgit Airport in order to promote investment and tourism in the region. He further mentioned that during Ahsan Bakhtawari's tenure as president of the chamber, he led a large delegation to Gilgit-Baltistan, which significantly boosted tourism in the area.