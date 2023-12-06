Gaza war will continue until end of Israeli occupation of Palestine: Mufti Taqi Usmani

ISLAMABAD, DEC 06 (DNA) — Mufti Taqi Usmani has said that the Gaza war will continue until the end of the Israeli occupation of Palestine. Addressing the Ittehad Ummat Conference on Wednesday, he said that their elders had declared Israel an illegitimate child.

“We do not accept the two-state solution. We do not accept the existence of Israel from day one. We should demand an end to bombardment on Gaza, instead of demanding the ceasefire,” he declared. Mufti Taqi Usmani said that Israel is violating all moral values in Gaza. “Hamas will continue its struggle until the end of the occupation of Palestine,” he added.

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq said that ‘Jihad’ had been made mandatory after the Fatwa of Mufti Taqi Usmani. “During the last 61 days, over 20,000 Palestinians have been martyred in Gaza. Israel has dropped explosives on Gaza much more than Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Allah Almighty will not pardon us if we did not support the innocent Palestinians,” he maintained. — DNA