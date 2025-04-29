Gaza starvation crisis worsens as Israel blocks aid deliveries

RAMALLAH, APR 29: /DNA/ – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates is following with grave concern the catastrophic and rapidly deteriorating living conditions of more than two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing Israeli crime and the escalating widespread destruction. This comes against the backdrop of a systematic policy of depriving defenseless civilians of food, water, and medicine since March 2, through the complete closure of border crossings and the obstruction of humanitarian aid deliveries stockpiled at the Gaza border.

The Ministry strongly condemns Israel’s continued disregard for international and United Nations calls for the immediate entry of humanitarian aid, considering this policy a full-fledged crime that necessitates decisive international action. The Ministry urges that international calls for assistance be translated into concrete actions and real pressure on Israel to cease using starvation as a weapon against the civilian population, and to comply with its legal obligations as an occupying power under international law, the Geneva Conventions, and the rulings of the International Court of Justice, including facilitating the work of humanitarian organizations.

The Ministry stresses that an immediate ceasefire and an end to all forms of genocide are the only paths to ensuring the sustainable flow of humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians. The Ministry holds the international community morally and legally responsible for the suffering of the Palestinian people due to the failure to intervene urgently and effectively.