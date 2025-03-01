Gaza reconstruction plan set for presentation at upcoming Arab summit

CAIRO, MAR 1 /DNA/ – Prime Minister’s Office – Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammad Mustafa met with his Egyptian counterpart, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, in Cairo on Saturday at the Egyptian Cabinet headquarters to discuss the Early Recovery and Reconstruction Plan for Gaza, which is set to be presented at the upcoming Arab Summit.

During the meeting, Mustafa stressed that the joint reconstruction plan with Egypt ensures that Gaza’s residents will not be displaced and that it’s ready for implementation.

He further highlighted that the ongoing Israeli aggression on the northern West Bank is equally as alarming as the situation in Gaza, underscoring the urgent need to end the occupation and realize Palestinian statehood.

Mustafa also expressed deep appreciation for Egypt’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people, commending President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s efforts in upholding Palestinian legitimate rights, facilitating Gaza’s reconstruction, and mobilizing Egypt’s institutions to assist in these efforts.

For his part, Egyptian Prime Minister Madbouly reaffirmed Egypt’s steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights, particularly the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also emphasized that Egypt is exerting maximum efforts to support the Palestinian cause and people, whether through continued efforts to implement the ceasefire agreement in all its phases or through efforts to rebuild Gaza.

The meeting was attended by Palestinian Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Dr. Wael Zakout, Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt Diab al-Louh, and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, Dr. Badr Abdel Aty.