Gaza, Kashmir top agenda in Dar-OIC secretary general meeting

ISLAMABAD, JAN 11 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 met with the OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha @OIC_OCI today.

The DPM/FM while welcoming the OIC Secretary General to Pakistan:

* expressed his appreciation for high level participation from the OIC in the International Conference on “Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities”.

* discussed the situation in Gaza and the Middle East, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Afghanistan, Islamophobia, discrimination and violence against muslims across the globe and the role of the OIC in that regard.

* commended the OIC’s principled stance and unwavering support for the just struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination and expressed his appreciation for the appointment of OIC’s Special Envoy on Islamophobia.