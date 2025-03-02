Gaza humanitarian crisis worsens as blockade halts vital aid

RAMALLAH, MAR 2 /DNA/ – The Government Operations Room for Emergency Interventions in the Southern Governorates (Gaza Strip) warns of the rapidly worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, driven by the continued closure of border crossings and the ongoing blockade on the entry of life-saving aid imposed by the Israeli occupation. The prolonged restrictions are exacerbating the suffering of over two million Palestinians and accelerating the collapse of essential services and basic living conditions.

The severe blockade has cut off access to critical supplies, including food, medicine, and fuel—further endangering the lives of thousands of patients, particularly those in intensive care units and neonatal incubators. The fuel shortage has crippled the operation of hospitals, water pumps, and emergency medical services, leaving ambulance systems paralyzed and severely hindering humanitarian response efforts. In parallel, restrictions on relief shipments have triggered a dire housing and shelter crisis, with hundreds of thousands of displaced individuals left without adequate housing after losing their homes due to widespread destruction. The unavailability of tents and temporary shelters has compounded their suffering, exposing them to worsening conditions.

Beyond the immediate humanitarian toll, the blockade has obstructed vital debris removal and reconstruction efforts, prolonging displacement and deepening the crisis. Thousands of families remain homeless amid extreme weather conditions, deprived of the basic necessities for a dignified life. This systematic deprivation of shelter, fuel, food, and medicine constitutes a flagrant violation of all international laws, conventions, and fundamental human rights, including the right to life and human dignity.

In light of this deepening catastrophe, the Government Operations Room for Emergency Interventions in the Southern Governorates calls upon the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and all relevant human rights and humanitarian organizations to break their silence and take urgent and decisive action. The immediate and unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid must be ensured, and concerted international pressure is required to immediately open all border crossings and bring an end to the policy of collective punishment that disproportionately harms innocent civilians, particularly children, women, and the elderly.

Gaza stands on the precipice of famine and total collapse, and our people will not accept being held hostage to oppressive policies that target their very existence and seek to deprive them of their most basic rights, including their right to live in dignity. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to mobilizing all efforts to confront this catastrophe, holding the international community fully responsible for any failure to act swiftly to save civilian lives.