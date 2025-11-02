Gateway to 70,000 Years of History: Egypt unveils the grand museum

By Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, NOV 2 /DNA/ – The Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan, Dr. Ihab Abdelhamid, delivered an inspiring and heartfelt address during the inauguration ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) — hailed as the world’s largest archaeological museum — celebrating Egypt’s rich heritage and reaffirming the deep-rooted friendship between Egypt and Pakistan.

Addressing a distinguished audience comprising diplomats, government representatives, media personnel and members of the international community, Ambassador Abdelhamid described the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum as “a truly historic moment” and “a new home for the treasures of ancient Egypt.”

He said the museum stands proudly near the Great Pyramids of Giza, symbolizing Egypt’s enduring respect for history, culture and knowledge. “It unites our glorious past with our modern vision for the future,” the Ambassador said. “Through this museum, Egypt opens its doors to the world, inviting all nations to explore the story of a human civilization written on the banks of the Nile — a story of creativity, resilience and timeless beauty.”

Emphasizing the close and historic ties between Cairo and Islamabad, Dr. Abdelhamid said, “Egypt and Pakistan have long enjoyed a deep and enduring friendship, founded on mutual respect, cultural understanding and close cooperation. Just as the Nile and the Indus have given life to two great nations, our countries continue to stand together in pursuit of peace, progress and prosperity.”

The envoy noted that the Grand Egyptian Museum is not just an architectural wonder but a national symbol of perseverance and vision. Built at a cost exceeding one billion dollars and covering an area of 480,000 square meters, the museum has been designed under the auspices of UNESCO as a “fourth pyramid” — a stunning visual and symbolic continuation of Egypt’s ancient legacy.

The Ambassador revealed that the museum hosts more than 100,000 artifacts, including the complete collection of treasures belonging to King Tutankhamun, displayed together for the first time in history. The exhibits are complemented by cutting-edge technologies such as augmented reality, offering visitors an immersive journey through 70,000 years of Egyptian civilization.

Dr. Abdelhamid also extended an open invitation to Pakistan’s tourism and travel industry to collaborate with their Egyptian counterparts in promoting cultural tours and travel programs to the GEM. He encouraged journalists, media outlets and content creators to visit the museum and share its inspiring story with audiences worldwide.

“Their coverage will not only showcase Egypt’s rich heritage but will also help promote cultural understanding and strengthen the bonds between our peoples,” he added.

Concluding his remarks, the Ambassador warmly invited Pakistanis to visit the Grand Egyptian Museum, “to walk through 70,000 years of history and witness how Egypt’s timeless heritage continues to inspire the future.”