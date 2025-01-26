Gas tariff rises to Rs. 3,500/MMBTU for captive industry from Feb 1
ISLAMABAD, JAN 26: /DNA/ – The Federal Government, in response to OGRA’s determinations of SNGPL and SSGCL’s Review of Estimated Revenue Requirement for FY 2024-25, has issued advice on gas sale prices.
Effective February 1, 2025, the gas sale price for General Industry (Captive) has been revised from Rs. 3,000/MMBTU to Rs. 3,500/MMBTU.
The gas sale prices for all other consumer categories, including Domestic, Special Roti Tandoor, General Industry (Process), Commercial, CNG, Cement, Fertilizer, and Power, remain unchanged.
This revision has been officially notified in the Official Gazette and is available on OGRA’s website: www.ogra.org.pk.
Related News
Republic Day of India celebrated in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, JAN 26 /DNA/ – Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution inRead More
JI announces nationwide protest on January 31
Jamaat-e-Islami announces nationwide protest on Jan 31 over IPP issue and lawmakers’ salary hike. NazirRead More
Comments are Closed