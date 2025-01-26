Gas tariff rises to Rs. 3,500/MMBTU for captive industry from Feb 1

ISLAMABAD, JAN 26: /DNA/ – The Federal Government, in response to OGRA’s determinations of SNGPL and SSGCL’s Review of Estimated Revenue Requirement for FY 2024-25, has issued advice on gas sale prices.

Effective February 1, 2025, the gas sale price for General Industry (Captive) has been revised from Rs. 3,000/MMBTU to Rs. 3,500/MMBTU.

The gas sale prices for all other consumer categories, including Domestic, Special Roti Tandoor, General Industry (Process), Commercial, CNG, Cement, Fertilizer, and Power, remain unchanged.

This revision has been officially notified in the Official Gazette and is available on OGRA’s website: www.ogra.org.pk.