Gas prices set to increase from July 1
ISLAMABAD, JUN 29: The federal government has issued a notification announcing an increase in gas prices for certain sectors, effective from July 1 (Tuesday).
According to the notification, the price hike applies to bulk consumers, the power sector and other industrial segments. However, there is no change in gas tariffs for domestic consumers, although their monthly fixed charges have been increased.
Prices for domestic users, tandoors, the commercial sector, general industry, CNG stations, cement and fertiliser sectors remain unchanged.
