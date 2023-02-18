Gas leakage explosion in Attock

ATTOCK (FEB-18): Gas leakage explosion left seven persons including four women and two children sustained burn injuries here in a house near Naqshbandia Mosque Awan SharifAttock City on Saturday. Rescue sources said that the inmates of the house were present in their house when the explosion occurred soon as the household women opened fire to burner of their gas stove for making their diner in the kitchen. The kitchen was full of gas due to leakage in the internal pipe fitting. The explosion left seven persons include wife of Mr.Ameer Khan (70 years), Mr. Farhad (26 years), wife of Mr. Farhad (18 years), Wife of Mr. Nasir (26 years), Wife of Mr. Zaman (20 years), Wajeeha (4 years) and Shahzad (3 years) respectively. On getting information, rescue teams 1122 rushed to spot and shifted the victims to the District Headquarters Hospital Attock. QAZI SHOAIB KHAN, BUREAU CHIEF, DISTRICT ATTOCK