Gas cylinder explosion sparks panic in G‑8 Markaz

ISLAMABAD, JUN 30 /DNA/ – In the early hours of Tuesday, a powerful gas cylinder explosion rocked Awan Plaza in G‑8 Markaz, Islamabad, sending shockwaves through the neighborhood and sparking panic among residents and shopkeepers. The blast occurred inside a local restaurant, Jhal Chakian, situated on the ground floor of the residential plaza. Witnesses reported hearing a deafening sound followed by smoke and chaos as people rushed out of nearby hotels and apartments.

This is not the first such incident in the area. Awan Plaza, though primarily a residential building, has long been home to a cluster of restaurants and small hotels operating without adequate safety measures. Residents have repeatedly raised concerns about the risks posed by gas cylinders stored in cramped kitchens, often without proper ventilation or fire safety equipment. Customers, staff, and families living in the plaza remain exposed to these dangers on a daily basis.

Authorities from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and other relevant departments have previously taken action against unsafe commercial operations in residential buildings. However, locals allege that enforcement is short-lived, with businesses reopening after officials accept bribes or overlook violations. “Every time there’s a raid, they shut down for a few days, and then they’re back in business as if nothing happened,” said one resident, visibly shaken by the latest blast.

The explosion on Tuesday caused damage to the restaurant’s interior and shattered windows in nearby shops. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported, though several people sustained minor injuries while fleeing the scene. Emergency services arrived promptly, and firefighters managed to contain the situation before it escalated further. Still, the incident has reignited debate over lax enforcement and the dangers of mixing residential living with unregulated commercial activity.

Experts warn that if preventive measures are not strictly implemented, a far bigger tragedy could occur in the future. “We are sitting on a ticking time bomb,” said a safety consultant familiar with the area. “Gas cylinders in congested plazas pose a serious threat not only to customers but to entire neighborhoods.”

Residents are now demanding that CDA and other authorities enforce building codes rigorously and permanently shut down unsafe operations. Without decisive action, they fear that G‑8 Markaz could witness a disaster far worse than Tuesday’s blast.=DNA

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