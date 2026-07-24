G-13, G-14 commercial plots auction

ISLAMABAD, 24 JULY (DNA) — Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has accelerated preparations for the auction of commercial plots in Sectors G-13 and G-14, with arrangements entering the final planning stage. Talking to media, an FGEHA spokesperson said the Authority’s Auction Committee recently met under the chairmanship of Joint Secretary (Estate), Ministry of Housing and Works, Fayyaz-ul-Haq, to review preparations for the proposed auction.

The spokesperson said the committee discussed the auction of commercial plots located in the Class-III Shopping Centres of Sectors G-13 and G-14/4, as well as commercial plots in Markaz G-14.

The meeting reviewed key arrangements, including the preparation of the auction brochure, advertising and publicity strategy, the proposed auction schedule, and other administrative and operational matters to ensure the process is conducted in a transparent, fair and competitive manner, providing equal opportunities to all prospective investors.

However, the spokesperson clarified that the auction date has not yet been finalised. “The auction date, brochure and other relevant details will be announced shortly through the official channels of the Federal Government Employees. — DNA