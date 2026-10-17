FUUAST VC Dr Shinwari elected ISC Fellow, pride for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (DNA):Professor Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari, Vice Chancellor of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) has been elected a Fellow of the International Science Council (ISC), marking a significant achievement for Pakistan’s scientific and academic community.

The ISC announced his election on October 16, with only two Pakistani scientists, including Professor Dr Shinwari and Professor Zulfiqar Bhutta, selected as Fellows in the announcement.

Dr Shinwari is an internationally recognised biological scientist and a recipient of the UNESCO award, Sitara-i-Imtiaz and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for his contributions to science, said a press released issued here.

The International Science Council is a leading global organisation promoting scientific research, international cooperation and the use of scientific knowledge in policy making for human development.

Election as an ISC Fellow is considered a significant honour in the global scientific community, recognising contributions to the advancement of science and research.

Dr Shinwari’s election is a proud moment for Pakistan and marks another milestone for the Federal Urdu University.