Funeral prayers of martyred soldiers offered

Rawalpindi, APR 29 /DNA/ – Funeral prayers of Naib Subedar Taj Mir (age 40, resident of District Nowshera), Havaldar Zakir Ahmed (age 38, resident of District Abbottabad) and Sepoy Abid Hussain (age 29, resident of District D.I. Khan) who embraced shahadat while fighting gallantly with terrorists in District Lakki Marwat on the night of 27/28 April 2023, were offered at their respective home towns.

The Shaheeds were laid to rest with full military honours.

A large number of serving/ retired military & civil officials, relatives and people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers.

These sacrifices only strengthen our resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism from Pakistan, InshaAllah.