Funeral prayers of 2 Pak army jawans offered

Rawalpindi, JUN 5: /DNA/ – Funeral prayers of Lance Naik Mairaj Uddin Shaheed (23 years, resident of D.I Khan) and Naik Zaheer Abbas (38 years, resident of District Khushab) who embraced shahadat in North Waziristan while fighting gallantly with terrorists , were offered at their respective hometowns.

The Shaheeds were laid to rest with full military honours.

Senior serving & retired officers / soldiers, relatives and a large number of people attended the funerals.

Pakistan Army remains committed to ensuring the defence of motherland against all internal / external threats and hostile efforts to spoil the hard-earned peace will be met with the full might of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.