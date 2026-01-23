FTO vows to protect taxpayers’ rights, expedite complaints in RCCI visit

ISLAMABAD, JAN 23 /DNA/ – Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Mr. Zafar-ul-Haq Hijazi paid an official visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and addressed the business community, assuring them of full protection of taxpayers’ rights and relief-oriented measures. This was Mr. Hijazi’s maiden visit to any chamber after assuming charge as Federal Tax Ombudsman.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hijazi said that every possible step would be taken to safeguard the rights of taxpayers. He emphasized that upcoming budget proposals would ensure an end to harassment of tax filers. He informed the participants that the time for registering complaints against the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and filing appeals has been reduced to just one day. “Now complaints will be reviewed and appeals will be fixed within a single day,” he stated, adding that his priority is to provide maximum relief to businessmen.

Almas Ali Jovindah Advisor (Legal) FTO informed that FTO has received more than 38000 complaints against the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) during 2025 and 98 percent of the FTO’s recommendations were implementation by the FBR.

RCCI President Mr. Usman Shaukat, in his address, highlighted the importance of the Federal Tax Ombudsman as a key institution, deterrence and appreciated its role in timely resolution of traders’ complaints. He said that the FTO has played an effective role in addressing issues faced by the business community.

Group Leader RCCI Mr. Sohail Altaf said that the confidence of the business community in the FTO office has significantly increased. He clarified that traders have no objection to paying taxes; rather, their concerns relate to the procedures adopted by FBR. He pointed out that as withholding agents, the business community collects and deposits taxes for FBR free of cost, yet no credit or recognition is given. He demanded that businessmen should be given the status of partners of FBR in tax collection.

Senior Vice President Mr. Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Mr. Fahad Barlas, former presidents of RCCI, Vice President FPCCI Mr. Tariq Jadoon, Executive Committee members, and a large number of chamber members were also present on the occasion.