Friday, April 21, 2023
Main Menu

FS conveys concern to Sudanese ambassador about situation in Khartoum

| April 21, 2023

FS conveys concern to Sudanese ambassador about situation in Khartoum

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP):Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Malik Khan on Friday here held a meeting 
with the Ambassador of Sudan Salih Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Siddig to convey concern about the 
deteriorating situation in Sudan.
According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the Foreign Secretary hoped the Sudanese authorities would take all measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistanis in Sudan. The Foreign Secretary held an online coordination meeting with Pakistani missions in Khartoum and surrounding countries on the situation in Sudan. She said the Pakistani government was working with partner countries to ensure the safety and security of Pakistanis in Sudan besides considering the option of evacuation.
DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

FS conveys concern to Sudanese ambassador about situation in Khartoum

FS conveys concern to Sudanese ambassador about situation in Khartoum According to Foreign Office SpokespersonRead More

Kazakhstan put on path to development  under President Tokaev, says envoy

DNA ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin has declared the recently held parliamentary elections asRead More

Comments are Closed