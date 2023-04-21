FS conveys concern to Sudanese ambassador about situation in Khartoum
According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the Foreign Secretary hoped the Sudanese authorities would take all measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistanis in Sudan.
The Foreign Secretary held an online coordination meeting with Pakistani missions in Khartoum and surrounding countries on the situation in Sudan.
She said the Pakistani government was working with partner countries to ensure the safety and security of Pakistanis in Sudan besides considering the option of evacuation.
ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP):Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Malik Khan on Friday here held a meeting
with the Ambassador of Sudan Salih Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Siddig to convey concern about the
deteriorating situation in Sudan.
