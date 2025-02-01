Exhibition showcasing students’ potential in science, Islamic research opens at Al-Huda International School

Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD, FEB 1: Students at the AlHuda International School, H-11 Campus displayed impressive understanding of the scientific world by showcasing informative panels, engaging research, scientific facts and threats such as global warming, melting glaciers, etc at a unique Islamic exhibition titled ‘From the Beginning of Creation to the End of the Universe.’

The exhibition commenced on Saturday and will continue until Monday (February 3, 2025). A large number of dignitaries from the twin cities, parents of students, and media representatives attended the exhibition.

Senior Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, Syed Junaid Akhlaq was the chief guest on the inaugural day while, Director of Test Development, Federal Board Mirza Ali and CEO Youth Club Mr. Raja Zia-ul- Haq were the noted guests who joined the students and the faculty on the first day.

They praised the students’ hard work, research, and creative abilities, as well as the efforts of the teachers, and encouraged them by recognizing AlHuda’s constructive initiatives as a guiding light for modern institutions.

The exhibition presented the journey from the inception of creation to the end of the universe from an Islamic perspective.

This exhibition was designed for individuals of all ages and backgrounds, with the aim of presenting Islamic teachings in a simple and comprehensible manner. It sought to highlight the realities of life and connect individuals with the purpose of creation. Attendees not only gained a deeper understanding of the journey of creation in the light of Islamic teachings but also experienced spiritual inspiration and a meaningful collective experience.

I am deeply touched by the student’s passion to learn about the universe, its beginning and various evolutionary phases, said Syed Junaid Akhlaq adding their dedication and hard work were quite impressive. The fact that students from Montessori to grade-10 have participated in this exhibition makes it all the more special he further said.

While talking to media, a faculty member of the school said AlHuda International School was a project of the AlHuda Welfare Foundation, known for providing a high-quality and exemplary blend of the Islamic and contemporary education.

The institution prepares students for success in all aspects of life through a unique curriculum and advanced teaching methodologies. Currently, the school offers educational and training facilities from Montessori to Matriculation, with the Hifz (Quran memorization) program being a distinctive feature. With branches in Islamabad, Karachi, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and Sialkot, the institution continues to plan for further expansion in the future. Visitors are encouraged to explore and learn more about this remarkable initiative.