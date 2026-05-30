From Ronaldo to Toney: Meet the Saudi Pro League stars playing at the FIFA World Cup 2026

The Saudi Pro League’s transformation into one of the world football’s most internationally recognizable competitions will be reflected at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Beyond the Saudi national team, there will be Ballon d’Or winners, Champions League veterans, emerging Asian stars and key figures from Africa’s leading national teams featuring in the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer; Saudi Arabia’s top division will be represented across multiple continents.



Here, Al Arabiya English takes a look at the Saudi Pro League players who look set to feature, and in many cases star, in their nation’s squads at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr) – Portugal

Even at 41, Ronaldo remains one of the defining faces of world football. The Al Nassr captain heads into a record-breaking sixth and final World Cup after lifting the Saudi Pro League title for the first time this season – becoming the first player to win domestic league championships in England, Spain, Italy and Saudi Arabia.



Ronaldo finished the league campaign with 28 goals and will be Portugal’s skipper and talisman once again at the World Cup. He is international football’s all-time leading scorer, with more than 140 goals for his country across a remarkable two-decade international career.

Ivan Toney (Al Ahli) – England

Many questioned whether Toney’s move to Saudi Arabia would damage his England prospects. Instead, the striker arrives at the World Cup after one of the best seasons of his career. Toney finished second in the race for the Saudi Pro League’s Golden Boot with 32 goals in 32 matches and has become a central figure for an Al Ahli side that also lifted the AFC Champions League title for a second straight year. His movement, hold-up play and penalty-box instincts give England a different attacking profile alongside Harry Kane.

João Félix (Al Nassr) – Portugal

After an inconsistent few years in European football, João Félix has looked like a new man since his move to Al Nassr last summer. The Portuguese forward became one of the Saudi Pro League’s most creative attacking players this season, combining effectively with compatriot Ronaldo while adding goals and unpredictability in the final third. João Félix’s form in Riyadh helped secure Nassr a first Pro League title in seven years, and his place in Portugal’s World Cup squad.



Rúben Neves (Al Hilal) – Portugal

One of the Saudi Pro League’s most influential midfielders, Rúben Neves captained Al Hilal through an unbeaten Saudi Pro League campaign, underlining his status as one of the division’s most influential midfielders. The Portugal midfielder remains vital to Roberto Martinez’s side because of his ability to dictate tempo from deep areas, while his passing range and tactical discipline make him one of the national team’s most dependable performers.

Sadio Mané (Al Nassr) – Senegal

Mané arrives at the World Cup after another productive season alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, helping the club end its Saudi Pro League title drought. The Senegal captain combined goals, assists and relentless pressing throughout the campaign, demonstrating why he is still one of Africa’s most celebrated footballers. Senegal will look to the 34-year-old for leadership and attacking inspiration as The Lions of Teranga attempt to match the country’s iconic run to the 2002 quarterfinals.

Édouard Mendy (Al Ahli) – Senegal

Mendy’s form at Al Ahli since arriving three years ago has helped restore his reputation after a difficult final period at Chelsea. The goalkeeper became one of only three players – alongside Ahli team-mates Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez – to win the UEFA and AFC Champions League titles last year, and then played a starring role in the Jeddah club’s retention of the trophy this season.



Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal) – Senegal

Koulibaly continues to anchor both Al Hilal and Senegal defensively. The center-back cauthorityilal through an unbeaten domestic campaign, combining his trademark physicality with the authority and composure that have defined his career at the highest level of European and international football. For Senegal, he continues to be both a calming influence and organizer at the heart of the back line as The Lions of Teranga target another deep World Cup run.

Franck Kessié (Al Ahli) – Ivory Coast

The Ivory Coast captain has become one of Al Ahli’s most important midfielders in recent years. Kessié’s athleticism and tactical intelligence have translated seamlessly to the Saudi Pro League, while his leadership is also central to the 2023 African champions. Kessié has repeatedly shown himself to be a player who relishes the big occasions, scoring in the final as Ivory Coast won AFCON three years ago and also netting in the AFC Champions League final as Ahli claimed a historic maiden triumph in 2025.

Fabinho (Al Ittihad) – Brazil

Fabinho’s experience and positional discipline continue to make him a crucial presence for both Al Ittihad and Brazil. The midfielder helped stabilize Ittihad during their Saudi Pro League title-winning campaign – including a stand-in central defensive role at times – and while he is not always a starter for Brazil anymore, he brings substantial big tournament expertise to Carlo Ancelotti’s World Cup squad. He played for Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and won the Copa America in 2019.



Roger Ibañez (Al Ahli) – Brazil

Roger Ibañez has quietly developed into one of the Saudi Pro League’s most reliable defenders. Strong aerially and aggressive in duels, the former Roma center-back has become a cornerstone of Al Ahli’s defense and now heads to the World Cup with Brazil as a two-time continental champion with the Jeddah club.

Julián Quiñones (Al Qadsiah) – Mexico

After a superb debut campaign in 2024-25, Quiñones kicked on to devastating effect this season – netting 33 goals in 31 games to pip Ivan Toney and Cristiano Ronaldo to the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot. The Al Qadsiah forward’s pace, directness and predatory finishing made him one of the league’s most dangerous attackers and he has been rewarded with a spot in the host’s squad as Mexico looks to impress in its first World Cup on home soil since 1986.



Merih Demiral (Al Ahli) – Turkey

Demiral’s aggressive defending and leadership qualities remain hugely important for Turkey. He cemented his status as a Turkish national-team cult hero during UEFA Euro 2024, when his two goals against Austria sent Turkey into the quarter-finals for the first time since 2008. The center-back enjoyed another strong campaign with Al Ahli, helping the club win the AFC Champions League again and forming one of the Saudi Pro League’s toughest defensive units alongside Roger Ibañez and Édouard Mendy.

Yusuf Akçiçek (Al Hilal) – Turkey

At 20, Akçiçek is among the youngest Saudi Pro League-based players heading to the World Cup, though his first season at Al Hilal was stop-start rather than transformative. The Turkey defender made only a limited number of league appearances, with injuries and competition for places restricting his minutes. Still, his inclusion demonstrates Turkey’s long-term belief in his potential.



Jack Hendry (Al Ettifaq) – Scotland

Hendry is a trusted defensive option for Scotland after establishing himself in the Saudi Pro League with Al Ettifaq. The center-back has now earned more than 40 international caps and was part of Scotland’s squads at both UEFA Euro 2020 and Euro 2024. His aerial strength and experience in tournament environments continue to make him a valuable option for Steve Clarke’s side, which is playing at a first FIFA World Cup since 1998.



Ali Jasim (Al-Najma) – Iraq

Still only 22, Ali Jasim is regarded as one of Iraq’s brightest attacking talents. The winger emerged as one of Iraq’s standout young players during the 2023 AFC Asian Cup and has continued that progress in Saudi Arabia with Al-Najma. His direct dribbling, creativity and ability to carry the ball in transition have already made him a key man for Iraq despite his young age.

Ali Azaizeh (Al Shabab) – Jordan

Ali Azaizeh forced his way into the World Cup picture after an impressive spell with Al Shabab since joining in January. The forward scored twice and set up another in the second half of the season and has rapidly developed into one of Jordan’s most promising attacking players. The German-born attacker only made his international debut last year, adding a second cap in the 2-2 friendly draw with Nigeria in March. Despite this relative inexperience, he has been given the nod and will likely be used as a dynamic option off the bench during his country’s debut World Cup.

Nabil Emad (Al-Najma) – Egypt

Known widely as Dunga’ after Brazil’s 1994 FIFA World Cup-winning captain and later coach, Nabil Emad brings composure to Egypt’s midfield. The Al-Najma man has been part of Egypt’s setup for almost a decade and remains an important squad presence. His inclusion also underlines the growing number of seasoned international players now competing in Saudi Arabia outside the Kingdom’s traditional elite clubs.

Théo Hernández (Al Hilal) – France

One of the world’s most dynamic attacking full-backs, Theo Hernández arrives at the World Cup as France’s first-choice left-back and one of the biggest-name defenders currently playing in Saudi Arabia. The Al Hilal star’s pace, attacking thrust and experience at the highest level of European football continue to make him a key player for Didier Deschamps’ side heading into another major tournament.



Juriën Gaari (Abha) – Curaçao

While not technically in the Saudi Pro League yet, Abha has been promoted to the topflight after winning the Saudi First Division title. Among its players is defender Gaari, who was born in the Netherlands but plays international football for Curaçao. His country will make history on football’s biggest stage this June as Curaçao – with as a population of just 150,000 people – will become the smallest country ever to play in a FIFA World Cup.