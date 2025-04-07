From New Zealand with just one T20 win it’s not Pakistan cricket

Sarib Ijaz

The Recent Tour of Pakistan Cricket Team to New Zealand creates an huge embarrassment as a whole in the entire country especially for Cricket lovers, the lack of professionalism and game awareness was clearly been seen inside Pakistan Cricket Team. Pakistan Cricket Team White Ball Captain Muhammad Rizwan didn’t shy away from admitting that after his side was beaten 4-1 in T20s and whitewashed 3-0 in OneDays by New Zealand B-Team. New Zealand have proved their recent status as strong contender for Green Shirts as they had punctured Pakistan Cricket Team happens twice in the Tri-Nation Series, before comprehensively beating them in the opener of the Champions Trophy the first ever international event held in the country in 29 Years where Green Shirts went out without any performance.

The T20 and ODI series in New Zealand offered a chance for Green Shirts to reset themselves, but once again they fell short due to poor batting, bowling and fielding. Muhammad Rizwan admitted in the presentation ceremonies that they failed to capitalize and ended up losing their grip on the matches, he also highlights by admitting that his side death over’s problem are continuing to haunt them in the entire series. This thing raises questions regarding Pakistan Cricket Team evolution in today modern day cricket with side only false promises to change their approach buy they kept on failing as cricket great legend Sunil Gavaskar once said during Champions Trophy 2025 that India B Team can easily beat this Pakistan Cricket Team.

New Zealand Cricket Board adopted this tactic and they selected their B-Team i-e unsold IPL Players to play against Pakistan and all of them perform outstanding well in all three departments i-e Batting, Bowling and Fielding and our white ball cricket captain was saying during Presentation Ceremony without any shame that “We will go back and discuss whatever we have learned from here. We are going to enjoy PSL, it’s a big tournament for us. We couldn’t do well in Champions trophy (and the series here) hopefully we will do well in PSL” a shameful statement by Muhammad Rizwan after worst performance in New Zealand.

The loss in Tri-Series, Champions Trophy & New Zealand also likely marks the end of the road for Head Coach Mr. Aqib Javed and Assistant Coach Mr. Azhar Mehmood under whom Pakistan Cricket Team performance is going towards downfall. PCB must sacked both coaches for betterment of Pakistan Cricket and appoint Professional Coach as Pakistan Cricket Team needs fresher’s ideas and better execution otherwise just like Hockey the future of Pakistan Cricket is also in great danger. Therefore PCB needs to take immediate steps for betterment in order to save the future of Pakistan Cricket. Let’s hope for the best.