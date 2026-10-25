From mobile screens to snow: Digital tourism sparks new craze for Galiyat’s winter wonderland

NATHIAGALI, Oct 25 (DNA):The first snowfall of winter on weekend transformed the picturesque Galiyat and adjoining mountain valleys into a living postcard, drawing thousands of tourists from the plains who arrived with cameras, warm clothes and an unmistakable excitement to experience nature in its most enchanting form.

As white flakes covered the slopes, rooftops and pine trees of Nathiagali, Ayubia, Dongagali, Khanspur and surrounding areas in Abbottabad district, the usually tranquil hill resorts suddenly came alive with laughter, children’s excitement, camera flashes and the sound of vehicles carrying families that witnessed the season’s first snow amid sharing of photographs with loved one on digital media.

For many visitors, the snowfall was more than just a change in weather rather it was an opportunity to escape the routine of city life and spend precious moments with family amid snow-covered mountains, cool winds and misty clouds in the breathtaking valleys.

The dramatic interplay of sunshine and clouds over the Galiyat hills added another dimension to the spectacle for adventure sports enthusiasts.

At one moment the mountains disappeared behind thick clouds with moderate snowfall and, moments later, sunlight illuminated the snow-covered peaks of Mukshpuri and Miranjani, leaving visitors spellbound.

Nathiagali, one of the country’s most popular hill winter resorts in Abbottabad district, witnessed a major influx of domestic tourists during the weekend.

Hotels ranging from modest guesthouses to luxury establishments, motels and private accommodation facilities remained heavily occupied as visitors poured in, particularly from the plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab following Met Office forecast for snowfall.

At nearby Ayubia, families lined up for the famous chairlift, turning the ride into an unforgettable winter adventure.

“The chairlift ride at Ayubia takes tourists to a new height of thrill and excitement,” said Professor Dr Naveed Farooq, a lecturer at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan who smile with his family for a selfie.

He said the natural beauty of Khanspur, Dongagali and Bagnotar had left a lasting impression on visitors, adding that the weather had become considerably colder following snowfall and the cool breeze arriving from the Kashmir hills had further enhanced the winter experience in last days of October.

“I visited Babusar Top before coming here, where the floating clouds were equally mesmerizing. Every hill station has its own attraction,” he said.

Along the roads connecting Nathiagali, Ayubia and Dongagali, local horse riders and guides became part of the tourist experience. Children eagerly mounted horses for short rides while photographers captured families against the backdrop of snow-covered trees and mountains, providing an important source of income to local communities.

The light to moderate snowfall has also brought an economic windfall for residents who depend on tourism. Hotel owners, restaurant operators, horse riders, photographers, transporters and shopkeepers all witnessed a surge in business.

In some areas, local residents opened additional rooms in their homes for tourists, trekkers and adventure lovers, turning spare accommodation into a source of seasonal income.

The tourism rush, however, also exposed a familiar problem as rising accommodation and commodity prices during peak snowfall.

Dr Naveed Farooq urged the district administration to monitor hotel charges and prices of essential commodities and make adequate parking arrangements at major tourist destinations.

Former Ambassador Manzoorul Haq also expressed concern over excessive hotel charges, saying that private hotels were reportedly charging between Rs10,000 and Rs15,000 per room per night in Nathiagali, Naran-Kaghan and Kalam.

He said unchecked overcharging could discourage families, particularly those travelling on limited budgets, from visiting the scenic destinations for snowfall.

“Nathiagali and Kalam possess extraordinary natural and mountainous beauty. Such places should be made accessible and welcoming for tourists rather than becoming prohibitively expensive,” he told APP.

He appreciated the traffic police of Abbottabad and Mansehra for managing traffic during the snowfall and also lauded the efforts of the Galiyat Development Authority and Swat traffic police for facilitating visitors.

The snowfall craze was not confined to Galiyat and Babusar Top. Naran and Kaghan valleys in Mansehra district also attracted large numbers of tourists, while Kalam, Bahrain and Malam Jabba in Swat and Kumrat in Upper Dir remained major attractions for winter visitors.

At Naran and Kaghan, hotel owners, restaurant operators and local residents saw a significant increase in business on weekend. Visitors enjoyed horse riding, boating and trout fish from the River Kunhar, while adventure lovers headed towards snow-covered areas and high-altitude destinations.

Manzoor said that Babusar Top that connects Mansehra with Chilas Gilgit-Baltistan can become a winter tourism hub if its roads connectivity improved.

At Ayubia, some budget-conscious tourists brought their own bedding and camping equipment, preferring to spend the night in tents or under the open sky to experience snowfall without spending heavily on hotels.

Camping activities were reported in several destinations, including Kaghan, Naran, Ayubia, Khanspur, Baragali, Dongagali and Thandiani.

For many visitors, however, the real attraction was simply standing amid falling snow at Nathiagali where children played in the snow, young people built snow figures, families posed for photographs and elderly visitors quietly watched the mountains disappear into mist and shares its photographs on social media for relatives and friends.

The KP Culture and Tourism Authority’s rest houses, hotels, motels and guesthouses received bookings from visitors, while tourism-related businesses remained busy throughout the weekend.

Several communication and beautification projects in Kaghan-Naran, including parks, highways, link roads and improvement of tourist sites, have also improved access and added to the attractiveness of the valley.

Tourism Police, local police, district administration officials and the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) remained engaged in clearing snow from roads and facilitating tourists.

Facilitation and guidance centres have also been established by the administrations of Abbottabad and Mansehra to provide information and assistance to visitors.

Tourists have been advised to obtain updated travel advisories from tourist reception centres at the Mansehra and Abbottabad on Hazara Motorway toll plazas or consult the KP Culture and Tourism Authority’s online platforms before extending their stay or restarting their journey.

The provincial tourism authorities are also looking beyond the current snowfall season to diversify winter tourism.

Officials said camping pods had been established at Bamboret in Kalash Valley, Shaheed Sir and Allai in Battagram, and Mahban and Malka in Buner to provide comparatively inexpensive accommodation.

Around 10 new tourist sites have also been identified for the establishment of camping pods, including Jarogo Waterfall, Solatar and Kalam in Swat; Lashkargaz, Broghal and Solarspot in Chitral; Kumrat in Upper Dir; Alpuri in Shangla; Samana Top in Hangu; and Larum Top and Bin Shahi in Lower Dir.

Plans for three new ski resorts in Kaghan, Chitral and Swat are also aimed at attracting foreign tourists and adventure sports enthusiasts.

Four additional hill stations—two in Kaghan and one each in Chitral and Abbottabad—are proposed to reduce pressure on heavily visited destinations such as Kalam, Nathiagali and Kaghan.

The authorities are also exploring the potential of tulip cultivation in Naran and Kaghan, where the climate is considered suitable for the crop. Officials said growers could earn around Rs100,000 from produce grown on one kanal.

A Battakundi-Lalazar chairlift project is also under consideration, which could provide visitors with another attraction in the picturesque Kaghan Valley.

As evening descended on Nathiagali, the mountains slowly disappeared into a blanket of mist and cold wind swept through the pine trees. Yet the roads remained busy, with families reluctant to leave the snow-covered wonderland.

For tourists arriving from the hot and crowded plains of Peshawar, Mardan and Lagore, the first snowfall offered a brief escape into another world.

For local residents, it brought the hope of a busy winter season at Nathiagali and Naran and Kaghan.

And for the mountains of Galiyat, the first snowfall once again proved that when nature puts on its winter dress, the journey itself becomes part of the awesome destination.