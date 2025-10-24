From Ideas to Impact: NIC Islamabad Celebrates the Graduation of 23 Startups from Cohort 2

ISLAMABAD, OCT 24 /DNA/ – Turning ideas into reality, the National Incubation Center Islamabad (NICI) proudly celebrates the graduation of 23 dynamic startups from its Cohort 2 Incubation Program, marking another milestone in Pakistan’s innovation journey.

Over the course of one transformative year, these startups evolved from concept-stage ventures into revenue-generating businesses. Remarkably, 85% of the graduating startups joined NICI with just an idea, and through the center’s robust mentorship, capacity-building, and scale-up programs, they are now creating jobs, building teams, and contributing to Pakistan’s startup ecosystem.

NIC Islamabad’s holistic incubation approach, powered by the Founders Institute, dedicated mentors, and industry coaches, provided startups with the tools and networks needed to grow sustainably. Through specialized programs in fundraising, business development, and market access, founders were empowered to refine their ideas, strengthen their business models, and scale effectively.

Beyond local success, NICI startups have also made their mark on the global stage, participating in renowned international platforms such as GITEX, LEAP, and more establishing global connections and showcasing Pakistan’s entrepreneurial potential to the world.

As NIC Islamabad bids farewell to Cohort 2, the center reaffirms its commitment to continue supporting these graduates as they embark on their next phase of growth, expanding into new markets, creating employment opportunities, and positioning Pakistan as a rising hub of innovation and technology.