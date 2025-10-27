From guns to gateways

F. Z. Khan

Pakistan stands today at a crucial crossroads; one that defines not only its own future but the destiny of an entire region long scarred by mistrust, manipulation, and missed opportunities. As the world order shifts and economic geography replaces military geography, Pakistan is increasingly projecting itself as a moderate, forward-looking nation seeking peace through diplomacy and strength through development. It is a vision built not on sentiment but on sober realism: a recognition that Pakistan’s long-term security and prosperity are inseparable from regional stability.

At the heart of this vision lies a simple truth that the age of zero-sum games is over. The 21st century does not reward confrontation; it rewards cooperation. The real strength of a state today lies not in its ability to fight others’ wars but in its capacity to serve as a bridge and a connective hub between South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East. Pakistan’s geographic centrality and importance gives it a unique opportunity to play precisely this role, transforming what was once seen as a fault line into a lifeline of trade, energy, and connectivity. Such a vision faces a deliberate and dangerous challenge. Across our western and eastern borders, there are forces hell bent upon keeping this region trapped in the logic of the past. The use of Afghan soil by hostile intelligence networks, specifically Indians to foment terrorism inside Pakistan is not a matter of speculation rather it is a documented reality, which have been repeatedly highlighted at all international forums, and through hard evidence shared with the world. It is no coincidence that whenever Pakistan moves closer to stability or economic progress, a fresh wave of violence is triggered in its border regions or urban centers.

For Pakistan, a peaceful, democratic, and representative Afghanistan is not a matter of charity or ideology. It is a matter of survival and mutual security. We know, better than the most, the human and economic cost of instability in our neighborhood. For four decades, Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghan refugees, borne the brunt of cross-border militancy, and sacrificed over 80,000 lives in its war against terror. Few nations have paid such a price for global peace, yet Pakistan continues to be portrayed through the prism of suspicion rather than recognition.

The world must understand, and so must India, that a stable Afghanistan is not an option; it is a necessity. For us the dream of regional integration cannot come true without Kabul’s cooperation. But this cooperation can only thrive if all external actors, particularly India, stop viewing Afghanistan as a chessboard to undermine Pakistan. For years, India has sought to exploit Afghan territory to finance, train, and facilitate anti-Pakistan terror groups such as the TTP and BLA. The evidence of Indian involvement, from the arrest of serving RAW officer to intelligence intercepts shared with the UN, is irrefutable. Such policies are not only reckless but self-defeating. A destabilized Pakistan does not translate into a stronger India; it leads instead to a more volatile South Asia, where the contagion of terrorism and extremism knows no borders.

It is time for New Delhi to understand that Pakistan’s pursuit of peace is not a weakness; it is a strategic choice born of maturity. The new Great Game is not played with guns and proxies but with corridors, currencies, and communication lines. China’s BRI and CPEC exemplify how regional connectivity can turn old rivalries into opportunities. These projects are not directed against any country; these are pathways to shared prosperity. What Pakistan seeks is to transform its geography into an engine of cooperation linking Gwadar to Kashgar, Karachi to Kabul, and Lahore to Tashkent.

India’s policymakers, if they look beyond narrow politics, would realize that their own economic aspirations are better served through engagement, not enmity. The Indian economy, too, depends on secure trade routes, energy access, and stable borders. Persistent hostility towards Pakistan only drains resources, breeds extremism, and diverts attention from poverty, climate change, and development. History offers a warning. When nations invest in division rather than dialogue, they find themselves prisoners of their own propaganda. South Asia today remains one of the least integrated regions in the world. Its collective GDP could multiply if trade and transit barriers were reduced, if cultural and academic exchanges were encouraged, and if mistrust were replaced by mutual respect. Pakistan, under successive governments and military leadership, has consistently signaled its willingness to engage — but peace cannot be a one-sided dream.

The message to our neighbors, therefore, is clear: the path of fomenting terrorism and proxy wars must end. Using Afghan soil to destabilize Pakistan serves no one. The chaos that spills across borders does not distinguish between ethnicity or ideology. It breeds a generation lost to hate, hunger, and hopelessness. Pakistan’s vision is different. It is a vision of “geo-economics” replacing “geo-politics”; of roads replacing trenches; of dialogue replacing diatribe. Our focus is on building internal resilience strengthening governance, empowering youth, promoting trade and expanding digital connectivity. This is how modern nations rise not through confrontation but through cooperation.

Yet, for peace to prevail, intentions must be matched with actions. Pakistan will continue to protect its sovereignty with full resolve. The Armed Forces of Pakistan, our intelligence agencies, and security apparatuses have demonstrated time and again that no external force can undermine the will of a united nation. But equally, Pakistan remains committed to working with all its neighbors including India and Afghanistan in order to create a regional order based on mutual respect, shared growth, and collective security.

It is time for the Indians, and indeed for all regional actors, to rethink their strategies. The age of secret wars and proxy networks is over. The world is moving towards connectivity, digital trade, and cooperative security. Those who cling to the politics of disruption will only isolate themselves. Pakistan’s message, therefore, is not one of hostility but of hope. We extend a hand of peace — firm, confident, and principled. But this hand cannot remain extended forever to those who keep it chained in suspicion. The road ahead can either lead to endless rivalry or to shared renewal. The choice lies not just with Pakistan but with all of South Asia.

