From Fight for Independence to the Victory of Marka-e-Haq: Pakistan’s Legacy of Sacrifice and Valor

By: Sanobar Nadir

Pakistan is not just a piece of land; it is the name of a dream of countless men, women, and children who laid down their lives for an independent homeland. They walked away from their homes carrying nothing but the hope named “Pakistan”. The inception is deeply rooted in the sacrifices made by its people, their blood, tears and prayers. Since then, same blood of sacrifice and honor has run through the veins of every Pakistani. Pakistan has continued to face external and internal challenges since the beginning; however, the commitment to defend its sovereignty remained unwavering. The sacrifices of armed forces have further solidified the legacy of resilience and proved that whenever the enemy dares to challenge the sovereignty of our homeland, our defenders rise as Bunyan al-Marsoos.

Victory does not solely depend on the weapons you possess or the size of your forces but on the bravery and zeal you carry. Armed forces of Pakistan have proven this fact throughout the history through their brilliance and competency, when they faced the enemies twice their size, fueled by the power of La IlahaIllallah, burning fiercely in their hearts, the very foundation of Pakistan. That same unyielding spirit sailed again in May 2025, when the nation faced a new trial as India challenged the sovereignty of Pakistan. This year, significance of our Independence Day is even more profound, as Pakistan came out victorious in Marka-E-Haq against the evil ambitions of the enemy,

The recent confrontation ignited when India launched aggression following a fabricated “false flag” incident in Pahalgam. What started as clashes along the Line of Control quickly escalated into a full-scale conflict across multiple domains i:e on land, air and across the Arabian Sea. While Pakistan Army and Air Force responded with exact precision on their fronts, Pakistan Navy stood steadfast, silently safeguarding the maritime fronts of the country. India has invested in building a powerful Navy and an image of net security provider of the South Asian region for years. In order to projectmaritime supremacy and hegemony, Indian Navy deployed assets including aircraft carriers, nuclear submarines, advanced maritime patrol aircrafts like P-8I Poseidon, and armed drones such as the MQ-9 Reaper, all were aimed at dominating the Indian Ocean and threatening the southern side of Pakistan during the conflict. Such a massive force might be expected to storm the sea to impose its will, however, when the moment came grand ambitions failed to materialize into effective actions and were faced by the fierce defenders of the sea… the Lions of Pakistan Navy.

In an important event during the standoff, India’s flagship, INS Vikrant was deployed in the Arabian Sea but stayed far away from the waters of Pakistan, posing no significant threat to Pakistan. Their forward deployment was merely a display of self-proclaimed power, and just a story for media rather than a potent threat. They were aware of the fact that any aggressive move would trigger a swift and powerful retaliation from Pakistan Navy which they weren’t ready to face. Pakistan Navy’s strategic foresight and operational readiness played a significant role in deterring Indian Navy’s aggressive actions. the four dimensional force had restricted Indian Navy’s freedom of maneuver in the region, ensured effective submarine operations, air surveillance and an overall deterrence. Moreover, in the crucial Sir Creeks area and along the western boarder our Marines and robust coastal defenses denied any opportunity for enemy’s potential misadventure.

India’s failure to make a dent in Pakistan’s maritime security was not just a tactical loss, but a strategic blow to their regional ambitions and prestige. Pakistan Navy shattered the myth of Indian naval supremacy, reaffirming Pakistan’s position as a strong and credible maritime power.

Pakistan has always been a strong advocate of peace. But when it comes to the sovereignty of its land and the honor of its soil, it will not bow down before anyone. If challenged, every Pakistani will stand shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces, ready to retaliate and eliminate any threat. The world must never underestimate Pakistan. People who once sacrificed their lives to gain this land will go to any extent to safeguard the dignity and honor of their motherland.

The winds over our mountains, the skies above our cities, and the waves of the Arabian Sea all carry the same message, a warning etched in blood, sweat, and valor that no hand shall touch our land, no shadow shall darken our skies, no tide shall trespass our waters. The Pakistan armed forces stand as the living guardians of the promise made in 1947… a vow sealed in sacrifice, their courage forged from the same fire that won us our freedom. On this 14 August, as our flag rises against the sky, it carries not just the memory of our independence, but the pledge that its colors will never fade, and its dignity will never fall.

“Pakistan Zindabad, Pakistan Paindabad.”