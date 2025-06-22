From Chaunsa to Sindhri: Mango varieties delight twin cities

ISLAMABAD, JUN 22 (DNA) — The twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi revelled in the sweet bliss of mangoes, aptly hailed as the “King of Fruits,” as the juicy delights brought joy to residents of all ages. In local markets, vibrant displays of mangoes greet shoppers, with vendors showcasing everything from the renowned Chaunsa, Sindhri, and Anwar Ratol to the prized Langra, Fajli, and Dusehri, every popular variety is readily available.

Mango enthusiasts can relish the sweetness of Chaunsa, the tanginess of Sindhri, or explore other unique flavors, making the twin cities a haven for mango connoisseurs. Sara Ali,a mango enthusiast from Islamabad said “Mangoes are a summertime staple for us as there’s nothing like biting into a ripe, juicy Chaunsa on a hot summer day.” She commented that Mangoes are more than just a fruit and they are a part of our culture adding that every one look forward to the season all year round.

For many residents, mangoes evoke memories of childhood summers spent savoring the fruit under the shade of trees. The variety of mangoes available has also sparked a sense of adventure among consumers. A desident of Rawalpindi said “I love trying different types of mangoes as last week, I had Sindhri, and this week, I am trying Anwar Ratol. Each variety has its own unique taste.”

Mangoes are her favorite summer treat and she love trying different varieties and the vendor’s mangoes are always fresh, and the prices are reasonable,she told.”I am stocking up on mangoes for the week. They’re perfect for snacking, smoothies, or desserts,” she commented. As people enjoy the mango season, vendors are working hard to meet the demand.

Muhammad Ali, a fruit vendor in Islamabad’s F-6 market shared that “We are importing mangoes from the best orchards in Sindh and Punjab to ensure top quality and flavor. He told that Mangoes are flying off the shelves and they are having a great season so far, with Chaunsa and Sindhri being the top sellers. He further said he has been selling mangoes for years, and this season’s batch is one of the best Saying that they are seeing a lot of repeat customers, which is great to see,people love their mangoes, and they are happy to deliver quality and taste.

“Mangoes are a summer staple, and we are proud to offer a wide variety to our customers, from sweet to tangy, we have got something for everyone,he stated. Whether it’s the sweetness of Chaunsa or the tanginess of Sindhri, the people of twin cities are enjoying every bite of the King of Fruits.—DNA