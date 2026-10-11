From blackboard to AI: How students learn in new era

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (DNA): From dusty chalkboards to Artificial Intelligence (AI), the journey of learning in Pakistan has taken a historic turn, transforming traditional classrooms into smart learning spaces.

Once students struggled to memorize lessons written on a blackboard; today they are solving complex equations, writing essays and making presentations with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

Students who earlier waited for library books are now getting answers in seconds through AI tools.

Ayesha Khan, a 9th-class student, said, “Earlier we used to copy everything from the blackboard. Now we ask AI and it explains us like a teacher and if I don’t understand a math problem at home, I ask AI and it gives me a step-by-step solution. Learning has become easy.”

She said we make presentations, search pictures and videos for their projects. Blackboard was only writing, now they learn by seeing and doing.

“Blackboard taught us how to write and AI is teaching us how to think and create”, she commented. Another student Talha Khan said, “Earlier we only had a blackboard and our teacher’s notes were our only source. If we missed a class, we missed the lesson,”

He said that now with AI and smart boards, everything is available with one click, as she can re-watch lectures, ask questions to AI anytime, and even learn new skills like coding and graphic design.

“It feels like we are not just studying for exams, but learning for the future,” he stated.

Teachers believe AI has not replaced classrooms, but has changed them. The focus is now shifting from rote memorization to critical thinking and creativity.

Ms Shazia, a teacher at Islamabad Model College, said “Our role has changed from dictating notes to guiding students on how to use technology positively and ethically.”

Smart classrooms are helping slow learners as well and with AI tools, they can give personalized tasks to each student according to his ability, noting that this was not possible with the blackboard system, she added.