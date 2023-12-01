From Ashkhabad to Islamabad: Exhibition honors the significance of 31 years of diplomacy

DNA

ASHKHABAD CITY, DEC 1: Many thanks indeed for all of you for being with us today to share the Photo Exhibition dedicated to 31st anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations. The relevant protocol on it was signed in the Ashkhabad city, capital of Turkmenistan on May 10 1992. The copy of that doc is also displayed today in our Exhibition.

Let me first express my sincerest appreciation to Federal minister for National heritage and culture Mr. Syed Jamal Shah for his great support and guidness in arranging today`s event.

Special thanks indeed go to Mr. Muhammad Ayoub Jamali DG Pakistan National council of Arts and all his team for indispensible help and excellent cooperation in all arrangements of our Exhibition.

Together we are able to show to Pakistani public and Diplomatic corpse the retrospective and hystorical photos demonstrating the very active dynamic interaction of Uzbek and Pakistani leaders – Presidents, Prime Ministers and federal ministers.

Secretaries, additional secretaries, generals, DGs, ambassadors and diplomats of our countries had made great input in cementing our ties through the 3 decades.

I`m glad to greet 2 of prominent heads of Pak missions who 24\7 tirelessly were serving for the active development of bilateral relations –my kind greetings are to Ambassadors – Mr Irfan Yusuf Shami and Mr. Riaz Ahmad Bukhari who are also graced the today`s occasion.

Please allow me express the very warm appreciation of course to prominent experts, researchers, experts, highly skilled journalists from our countries daily and immensely contributing for the strengthening for the re-connectivity of our countries and nations, Alhamdulillah.

Dear friends, ladies and gentleman,

After 3 decades of our active interaction let`s focus on the Connectivity strategy of our two regions South Asia and Central Asia – implementation of the projects for the boosting trade and economics, transport linkages – cultural and people to people re-connectivity.

Alhamdullilah, this strategical approach is also is actively promoted by our country`s governments, experts`s community and most importantly supported by our young generation.

Our connectivity logically emanates from the closeness of cultures and religion traditions – carawan`s roads of the Central Asia with South Asia – Pakistan, China, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Butan and Bangladesh.

The rich scientific and cultural legacy of such great Ulemas like Imam Al-Bukhari, Imam At –Termizi, Al-Motrudi and Marghinani scholars as Abu Ali Ibn Sina, Al-Ferghany, Abu Raihan Al-Beruni and Zahiriddin Muhammad Babur, Alloma Muhammad Iqbal, Mirza Ghalib is considered as a richest and common heritage of our religion.

The brilliant works of Rahman Baba, Khushhal Khan Hattak, Alloma Iqbal, Jalaluddin Rumi, Makhtumquli Fraghi, Sadriddin Aini, Mirza Golib, Alisher Navoi are well known in the world`s history, science and culture.

The period of our interactions were brightly manifested during the era of Ghandhara, Harappa civilizations, with the civilizations Saikhun and Jaihun rivers, Moghulistan and Khorasan cities -Samarqand, Bukhara, Khwarazm, Termiz which are the well known centers of Islamic cultural enlightment and sciences.

I`m sure that all Pakistanies are well aware of the common great heritage of the such dynasties like Amir Taymur`s, Zakhiriddin Muhammad Babar`s. The great successors of Bukharys, Mughals, Barlas, Termizi, Mirsas in Pakistan are bright followers of our connectivity, promoting the mutual understanding among our nations.

My sincerest thanks goes to two highly skilled artists – photographers Mr Ramzan Mughal and Mr Fazan Rabi who during last several years made beautiful photos of our common national and cultural heritage – from Tashkent to Islamabad, from Samarqand to Lahore, Bukhara-e Sharif, Mazar-e Sharif to Golra Sharif and Uch Sharif to be displayed today in our Exhibition.

Dear friends, Ladies and gentlemen,

In last years our brotherly cooperation has been elevated to a level of the strategical partnership due to confidant political dialogue, strengthening the trade and industrial, and cultural cooperation.

Last 3 years we together have increased bilateral trade via brotherly Afghanistan based on Transit and Preferential trade agreements. Every year the bilateral trade is dynamically growing on 40-50% ($317 mln in 10 months 2023) and no doubt that our teams along with our colleagues will reach very soon the goals of recently signed 1 bln trade record, Inshallah.

Let me express confidence that with valuable and tireless efforts of 2 sides we will be able to gain remarkable results – strengthening people to people contacts, business to business forums while developing region to region connectivity.

Hon Minister Syes Jamali Shah, dear friends, ladies and gentlemen!

Exceptional privilege for me and my Embassy is to be a humble servant of the re-connectivity between our two regions and nations.

In conclusion, I`m honored to convey best wishes to all of you and hopefully with such events our 2 countries will celebrate many good occasions and achievements in coming future. Inshallah.