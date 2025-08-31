FRIA urges tech-driven disaster response amid ongoing floods

LAHORE: /DNA/ – Ferozepur Road Industrial Association (FRIA) Chairman Shahbaz Aslam has called for urgent adoption of advanced disaster management technologies to mitigate the impact of the ongoing floods across Pakistan. He said the current widespread inundation, which has caused significant human and economic losses in districts such as Narowal, Sialkot, Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Chiniot, and Jhang, underscores the critical need for modern, technology-based preventive and emergency response systems.

Shahbaz Aslam emphasized that integrating lessons from China’s advanced disaster management practices could greatly enhance Pakistan’s preparedness and response capabilities. He said leveraging Chinese expertise in early warning systems, medical rescue vehicles, and coordinated relief operations can help reduce casualties and protect property during future natural calamities.

The FRIA Chairman noted that the Prime Minister’s recent visit to China highlighted several ongoing collaborative projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, including the China-Pakistan Joint Lab for Disaster and Emergency Medicine, the International Medical Cooperation Center, and the China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital.

According to Shahbaz Aslam, these initiatives provide a strong foundation to strengthen Pakistan’s emergency response framework and ensure faster, more effective deployment of aid in flood-hit regions.

He stressed the importance of close coordination between national and provincial disaster authorities. “Structured cooperation between the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) is essential to ensure timely relief delivery and minimize losses during disasters,” he said. He also highlighted that proper training, modern equipment, and technology-driven monitoring could prevent small-scale incidents from escalating into major crises, protecting both lives and livelihoods.

Shahbaz Aslam further said that adopting these technological solutions could enhance public confidence and international recognition of Pakistan’s disaster management efforts. He called on the government to focus on implementing preventive strategies, upgrading rescue infrastructure, and deploying advanced monitoring systems alongside ongoing flood relief operations.

Concluding, the FRIA Chairman stated that Pakistan’s collaboration with China represents a crucial opportunity to build a resilient and responsive disaster management system. He said that by learning from Chinese practices and using modern technologies, Pakistan can significantly reduce the human and economic toll of future floods and other natural disasters.