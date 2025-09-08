French Government on the Brink

News Desk

PARIS: The French government is teetering on the edge of collapse as Prime Minister François Bayrou struggles to secure enough support ahead of a crucial vote of confidence in parliament.

Addressing lawmakers, Bayrou described the situation as a “moment of truth,” urging MPs to put aside political divisions and agree on a roadmap to tackle the country’s mounting debt crisis. “France cannot afford paralysis,” he warned, stressing the need for unity at a time of deep financial uncertainty.

Despite a flurry of last-minute negotiations, parliamentary insiders say it appears increasingly unlikely that Bayrou has the numbers to survive the confidence vote. Opposition parties have already signaled their intent to vote against him, while fractures within his own centrist coalition have further weakened his position.

Our Paris correspondent notes that the outcome of the vote could trigger the collapse of Bayrou’s government and open the door to renewed political instability in France. If defeated, President Emmanuel Macron would be forced either to appoint a new prime minister capable of commanding a majority or dissolve parliament altogether, paving the way for snap elections.

The stakes are high: financial markets are watching closely as France struggles with ballooning public debt, rising borrowing costs, and widespread public frustration over austerity measures. A loss for Bayrou would mark the most severe political crisis of Macron’s second term.