French Embassy marks Alumni Day
ISLAMABAD, MAY 20 /DNA/ – Ambassador of France Nicolas Galey, French Embassy’s Higher Education & Scientific Attache, Sabine Vermillard, Cultural Attache Mounir Slimani, Hannah Bieber, Campus France Officer Fabiha Aziz, Arifa Sultana, Dr Shazra Munawwar, Dr Amir Zaheer, Dr Farah Naz Shaikh and members of France Alumni on the occasion of the Alumni Day held at the Alliance Francasie on Saturday.
« ‘We are going beyond the point of no return’: Imran decries ‘violation’ of Constitution and law (Previous News)
Related News
French Embassy marks Alumni Day
ISLAMABAD, MAY 20 /DNA/ – Ambassador of France Nicolas Galey, French Embassy’s Higher Education &Read More
Pakistani investors are eager to invest in Ghana: Umar Shahid
ISLAMABAD, MAY 19 /DNA/ – A trade delegation led by Ghana’s Vice Consul and well-knownRead More
Comments are Closed