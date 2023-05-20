Saturday, May 20, 2023
Main Menu

French Embassy marks Alumni Day

| May 20, 2023

ISLAMABAD, MAY 20 /DNA/ – Ambassador of France Nicolas Galey, French Embassy’s Higher Education & Scientific Attache, Sabine Vermillard, Cultural Attache Mounir Slimani, Hannah Bieber, Campus France Officer Fabiha Aziz, Arifa Sultana, Dr Shazra Munawwar, Dr Amir Zaheer, Dr Farah Naz Shaikh and members of France Alumni on the occasion of the Alumni Day held at the Alliance Francasie on Saturday.

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

French Embassy marks Alumni Day

ISLAMABAD, MAY 20 /DNA/ – Ambassador of France Nicolas Galey, French Embassy’s Higher Education &Read More

Pakistani investors are eager to invest in Ghana: Umar Shahid

ISLAMABAD, MAY 19 /DNA/ – A trade delegation led by Ghana’s Vice Consul and well-knownRead More

Comments are Closed