French cultural and human rights voices at Lahore Literary Festival 2026

LAHORE, FEB 4 (DNA) – The Embassy of France in Pakistan, the Alliance Française de Lahore, and the Honorary Consulate of France in Lahore are pleased to announce a distinguished French delegation at the 14th Lahore Literary Festival (LLF). The delegation brings together voices from literature, human rights, and cultural heritage.

It includes Irène Frain, the famous best-selling novelist and historian; Isabelle Rome, France’s Ambassador for Human Rights; and Nicolas Engel, Head Curator for Pakistan and Afghanistan collections at the National Museum of Asian Arts – Guimet in Paris, one of France’s foremost institutions for Asian art.

Since 2013, France has maintained a long-standing and active engagement with the Lahore Literary Festival, reflecting a shared commitment to intellectual dialogue, cultural diversity, and freedom of expression. Each year, the Embassy of France, the Alliance Française, and their partners have invited French authors, thinkers, scholars, and cultural figures to participate in the festival, contributing perspectives rooted in literature, history, philosophy, and the social sciences.

This sustained presence is driven by a conviction that dialogue between cultures and languages is essential to understanding the contemporary world.

Through the LLF, France seeks to foster exchanges that offer alternative intellectual traditions and critical approaches, enriching global conversations, promoting cultural diversity, and reaffirming the value of plural, nuanced, and human-centred ways of thinking.

These engagements underscore France’s constant commitment to dialogue, cultural exchange, human rights, gender equality, and shared heritage.