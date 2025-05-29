French Ambassador Reaffirms Full Support for AFD-Funded Development Projects in Meeting with Federal Minister Ahad Cheema

ISLAMABAD: MAY 29 (DNA):The Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey, called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Cheema, at his office today. The meeting focused on enhancing economic cooperation and reviewing the progress of ongoing and upcoming development initiatives between the two countries. The Country Director of the French Development Agency (AFD), Vincent Thevenot, also accompanied the Ambassador during the meeting.

Minister Cheema expressed appreciation for the continued support extended by the Government of France through the French Development Agency (AFD). He noted that since 2008, France has been a valuable development partner in key sectors such as energy, urban development, municipal services, and technological advancement. He highlighted that 14 projects are currently being implemented with AFD’s assistance, and seven more are in the pipeline. The Minister expressed hope that these pipeline projects will be approved soon by the AFD Board.

While talking about the projects which are in pipeline, the minister particularly emphasized the importance of the Rural Development and Climate Resilience initiative for Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and the Urban Wastewater Governance Project for major cities in Punjab. He highlighted that the rural development project of GB aims to improve essential infrastructure and services, including the construction of 216 drinking water schemes and 70 piped sewerage systems, installation of micro-hydropower units generating up to 1,200–1,300 kilowatts, retrofitting of 3,000 homes, and energy-efficient construction of another 700.

The French Ambassador assured full support from the Government of France and AFD for Pakistan’s development priorities. He reiterated France’s commitment to working closely with the Government of Pakistan to ensure the timely execution of ongoing projects and early approval of the proposed pipeline initiatives. Ambassador Galey reaffirmed that France values its longstanding partnership with Pakistan and will continue to collaborate in areas that promote inclusive development, climate resilience, and sustainable infrastructure.

The minister appreciated the grant extended by AFD for water and sanitation projects in Lahore and Faisalabad. Both these projects are in pipeline, and he hope that it will be finalized soon. He also underlined the importance of the proposed €120 million Babu Sabu Wastewater Treatment Project in Lahore, calling it a vital step toward improving urban sanitation.

During the meeting, Minister Ahad Cheema expressed his gratitude to France for its support of Pakistan’s GSP+ status, noting that this preferential trade arrangement is crucial for enhancing Pakistan’s exports to the European Union.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening bilateral economic cooperation and taking forward the shared goals of sustainable development and climate.