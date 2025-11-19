French Ambassador Nicolas Galey visits Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

KARACHI, NOV 19 /DNA/ – The Ambassador of France to Pakistan, H.E. Nicolas Galey, visited the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi along with his wife, Camelia Galey, and the Consul General of France in Karachi, H.E. Alexis Chahtahtinsky. The delegation also included the Director of Alliance Française de Karachi, Emmanuel Bruerec, Chairman of Alhamra Lahore Arts Council, and Mr. Razi Ahmed.

President of the Arts Council, Mohammad Ahmed Shah, warmly welcomed the French delegation and briefed them on the council’s ongoing cultural programmes. He also guided the guests through various sections of the Arts Council, where multiple artistic and cultural activities were underway as part of the World Culture Festival.

During the visit, Ambassador Nicolas Galey appreciated the council’s efforts in promoting cultural diversity and international artistic exchange. He noted that the World Culture Festival, with its vibrant display of global traditions and performances, was playing a vital role in fostering connections among cultures across the world.

Praising the work of renowned French mural artist Chifumi, the ambassador said the artist’s ongoing transformation of the Arts Council’s wall into a colourful cultural mural symbolises the deepening friendship and artistic harmony between Pakistan and France. “This mural is a matter of great pride and a testament to the creative bond shared by our two countries,” he remarked.

Ambassador Galey also highlighted the importance of Karachi’s growing cultural engagement, saying that such exchanges were bringing global communities closer together and strengthening Pakistan’s cultural presence internationally. He commended the Arts Council for hosting meaningful events that provide a platform for national and international artists to showcase their talent.

At the conclusion of the visit, President Mohammad Ahmed Shah presented bouquets to the French ambassador, his wife Camelia Galey, and other distinguished guests as a gesture of appreciation.