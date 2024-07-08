Monday, July 8, 2024
French ambassador hosts reception for Pakistani Olympic Athletes

July 8, 2024
ISLAMABAD, JUL 8 /DNA/ – Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France to Pakistan, hosted a reception at the French Embassy in Islamabad to honor the Pakistani Olympic Community participating in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

The event brought together Pakistani athletes who have qualified for the Olympic Games, along with coaches and officials from the Pakistan Olympic Association.

