French ambassador hosts reception for global polio eradication initiative board

ISLAMABAD, NOV 20 /DNA/ – The Polio Oversight Board (POB), the highest decision-making body of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, is currently visiting Pakistan to engage with government officials, diplomatic representatives, and donor communities regarding the current polio outbreak.

French Ambassador Nicolas Galey hosted a reception to welcome the POB delegation, highlighting the international community’s commitment to polio eradication efforts in Pakistan.

The visit aims to:

Assess current polio eradication progress

Identify key challenges

Develop strategic interventions to address the nationwide outbreak

The POB’s regular visits are critical in providing strategic oversight and maintaining momentum in Pakistan’s fight against polio.

The Embassy of France and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) are proud to support the global effort to eradicate polio. While the current polio outbreak in Pakistan poses significant challenges, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the program. This includes the $55 million concessional loan, which comprises a $20 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. This funding, announced by the AFD in 2023 and finalized in July 2024, was made possible through a partnership with the Government of Pakistan and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Today, this financial support helps WHO and other partners implement core components of the polio eradication program in Pakistan, including paying frontline workers and supporting monitoring and surveillance activities.

The Polio Oversight Board consists of the heads of agencies from the leading partners of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI): the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, WHO, UNICEF, US CDC, Rotary International, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. During this November visit, the Board is joined by senior representatives from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which recently pledged $500 million to the global polio initiative.

The Board’s delegation includes Dr. Chris Elias, Chair of the Polio Oversight Board and President of Global Development at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Dr. Hanan Balkhy, Regional Director for WHO Eastern Mediterranean; Mr. Sanjay Wijesekera, Regional Director for UNICEF South Asia; Mr. Aziz Memon, Rotary International Trustee and Chairman of the National PolioPlus Committee; and representatives from the US Centers for Disease Control and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), along with Saudi dignitaries.