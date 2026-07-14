French Ambassador highlights liberty, equality, and fraternity

Addressing ongoing conflicts from Ukraine to the Middle East, the Gulf, and Africa, Ambassador Galey reaffirmed France’s commitment, alongside European partners, to multilateralism and the peaceful resolution of disputes in line with the UN Charter

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUL 14: Two hundred and thirty‑seven years after the storming of the Bastille, the ideals of Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity continue to guide France’s actions in a world facing profound upheaval, said Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France to Pakistan.

He emphasized that respect for international law remains central to French foreign policy, while global challenges such as climate change demand greater solidarity among nations.

Addressing ongoing conflicts from Ukraine to the Middle East, the Gulf, and Africa, Ambassador Galey reaffirmed France’s commitment, alongside European partners, to multilateralism and the peaceful resolution of disputes in line with the UN Charter. He praised Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts in the Gulf, noting that they helped bring Iranians and Americans closer together and culminated in the Islamabad MoU last month. France, he said, stands ready to work with Pakistan toward lasting peace in the Middle East.

Highlighting shared ambitions for a more peaceful, cooperative, and sustainable world, the Ambassador underscored France’s collaboration with Pakistan in international forums and bilateral ties. He pointed to the 2015 Paris Agreement as a cornerstone of France’s climate commitments, stressing that Pakistan is particularly vulnerable to global warming. France continues to promote cooperation on environmental issues, including initiatives on water and oceans.

Building on the 2023 bilateral cooperation roadmap, France and Pakistan are expanding collaboration across diverse sectors: economy, science, technology, education, development, culture, tourism, and climate action. France remains a significant economic partner, with around twenty French companies operating in Pakistan.