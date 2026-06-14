French ambassador awards Francophonie Talents winner in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, JUN 14 /DNA/ – The Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey, presented the award to the winner of the Francophonie Talents competition during a ceremony held in the capital. The event, which celebrated linguistic and cultural diversity, brought together members of the diplomatic community and cultural enthusiasts.

The ambassadors of Romania and Belgium were also present on the occasion, standing alongside the French envoy as he handed over the prize to the recipient. Their presence underscored a spirit of diplomatic camaraderie and shared commitment to promoting the French language and Francophone culture in Pakistan.

Following the award ceremony, guests were treated to a Francophonie buffet, adding a culinary dimension to the evening’s cultural exchange. The event highlighted the continued relevance of Francophone cooperation and the role of cultural diplomacy in strengthening international ties. — DNA