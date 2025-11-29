French Alumni Gala celebrates talent, creativity and growing academic ties

By Ansar M. Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of France in Pakistan hosted a vibrant and elegant evening as it marked the third edition of French Alumni Day with a special Awards Distribution Ceremony and Fashion Show, celebrating Pakistan’s growing community of France-educated professionals. The event, held with the support of Campus France, marked a significant milestone with the launch of the first-ever French Alumni Gala and Excellency Awards in Pakistan.

French Ambassador Nicolas Galey, in his keynote address, highlighted the remarkable rise in Pakistani students choosing France as a study destination, noting that applications had surged from 200 only four years ago to an impressive 7,000 this academic year—a striking 35-fold increase.

“This growth reflects not only the interest of Pakistani students,” he said, “but also the increasing willingness of French academic institutions to deepen cooperation with Pakistani universities.” He credited the success of the annual Choose France Education Tours, held consecutively for four years, for resulting in numerous exchange agreements and enhanced institutional linkages.

Ambassador Galey emphasized that French Alumni Day was more than a reunion of former students. “The objective is to highlight the impact of studying in France for talented Pakistanis,” he noted. “Being part of this alumni network is an asset for individuals, their institutions, and Pakistan as a whole.”

He praised the contributions of Pakistani and French universities, the Campus France—Pakistan offices in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, and the cultural section of the French Embassy for their steadfast commitment. “Their efforts,” he said, “are fully aligned with the development of relations between France and Pakistan and are deeply appreciated by both governments.”

The highlight of the evening was the recognition of five remarkable alumni who have distinguished themselves in fields including banking, arts and theatre, gastronomy, consulting, entrepreneurship and women’s empowerment. Ambassador Galey said these individuals embodied the creativity, talent and modernity of today’s Pakistan, enriched by their academic experience in France.

He noted that French education builds values such as multicultural exposure, curiosity, innovation and the courage to take risks—qualities that make alumni highly sought after by major companies, especially in the energy, mobility, industrial and cosmetic sectors.

Ambassador Galey also acknowledged the support of the Pakistan-France Business Alliance, calling it a crucial partner in ensuring continuity between studies in France and professional engagement with French and Pakistani companies.

Expressing satisfaction over the growing interest in French higher education, he told the alumni: “You are the best ambassadors for France. Your experiences and achievements will continue to inspire young Pakistanis to follow the same path.”

True to French tradition, the evening concluded with a display of gastronomy and fashion, celebrating the cultural elegance France is known for. Ambassador Galey thanked the organizers and participants for making the event “unique and memorable,” while reaffirming that the dynamic alumni community remains a vital bridge between the two nations.

The gala not only showcased talent and success but also reaffirmed the deepening educational and cultural partnership between France and Pakistan.