Free mango protection bags to boost exports

M Atif Ismail

MULTAN, May 04: Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company on Monday announced the distribution of 150,000 mango protection bags to farmers this season, aiming to improve export-quality production and expand access to European markets.

Officials said the initiative will help growers meet international standards,particularly in Europe by protecting the fruit from fruit flies and other harmful pests.

The use of protection bags also reduces reliance on chemical sprays,enabling the production of safer,organic-quality mangoes suitable for high-end export markets.

Under this federal government-backed project, Pakistani mangoes were expected to gain improved access to markets in the European Union,Japan, South Korea, the United States and China,where strict phytosanitary requirements favor disease-free and organically produced fruit.

A training seminar on the use of mango protection bags will be held on May 6 at 10am in Qasim Bela, Multan, under the auspices of PHDEC.

Earlier,model farmers will also receive free bags at the office of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.

A