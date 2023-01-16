France provides €120 million soft loan for Keyal Khwar Hydropower Project

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JAN 16: Kazim Naiz, Secretary of Economic Affairs Division (EAD), H.E. Mr Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France, and Mr. Philippe Steinmetz, Country Director of the French Development Agency (AFD), signed the Credit Facility Agreement of €120 million to finance the Keyal Khwar hydropower project. This 128 megawatt facility is located in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), near the city of Pattan.

This soft loan will support the Water & Power Development Authority – WAPDA – in its mandate of hydroelectricity sector development in Pakistan. The funding will also help enhance the competitiveness of renewable power generation. Such benefits will contribute improving affordability and scaling up the energy supply. These will be achieved while also mitigating the impacts of power generation on climate and environment, in line with the policies of the Government of Pakistan.

The Keyal Khwar hydropower project harnesses the energy potential of a tributary of the Indus River. The 128 MW hydroelectric plant will produce 420 GWh/year, 25% of which will be peak load.

This funding provided by AFD will help:

1. Mitigate the flood-affected area of KPK and rehabilitation of the infrastructure while building the hydropower project.

2. Define environmental and social (E&S) management measures in line with international standards through study grants provided by AFD

3. Replace thermal power plants and avoid the equivalent of the emission of 182,000 tons of CO2 per year, once the scheduled commissioning of the plant is completed in 2028.

4. Improve the quality of life for 600,000 inhabitants.

The project will contribute to the Government of Pakistan’s strategy to develop green energy, reduce greenhouse gas emission, in line with the French Government’s agenda of promoting climate-friendly projects and with the French pledge and commitments announced at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan which took place in Geneva on January 9, 2023.

France, through the French Development Agency, is providing technical and financial support in several sectors such as energy, water and sanitation, urban development, rural development, health and cultural heritage.

Since 2009, €1 332 million has been committed to Pakistan. The clean energy sector has mobilized a total of €930 million.